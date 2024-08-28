Washington DC

Former District Dogs employee arrested in death of 5-month-old puppy

Adriano Demorais is accused of kicking and killing a puppy named Bronny in February

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former employee of a District Dogs day care was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly kicking and killing a 5-month-old puppy earlier this year, authorities say.

Adriano Demorais, 33, was arrested Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Demorais was feeding dogs at the day care's Navy Yard location on the morning of Feb. 16, when he forcefully kicked "Bronny," a mountain-cur/German shepard mix, according to the attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Bronny collapsed seconds after Demorais kicked the puppy in the left side of the stomach. The dog was transported to a nearby veterinary facility but could not be revived, District Dogs previously said.

Demorais admitted to kicking Bronny out of frustration over the puppy being too energetic while he was trying to feed the dogs, the attorney's office said. District Dogs fired Demorais after the incident.

A necropsy, similar to an autopsy for humans, confirmed Bronny's cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma with subsequent hemorrhagic shock.

If convicted, Demorais faces up to five years in prison.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us