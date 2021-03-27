Former DC Teacher Charged with Child Sex Abuse After Multiple Complaints: Court Documents

A former District of Columbia Public Schools teacher is accused of grooming and sexually abusing a student who was 15 at the time of the abuse, according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Mark Walker, 39, of Northeast, was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree child sex abuse. Walker used to teach at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where for at least some time, he taught visual arts, according to the affidavit. He left in 2019, according to the school.

D.C. Police said that from 2014 to 2019, Walker allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim.

According to the affidavit, at least five other people also complained of Walker's alleged inappropriate sexual behavior and grooming. However, no charges have resulted from those accusations.

Duke Ellington issued a statement when complaints first arose in 2020. After Walker's arrest, they sent a letter to families with resources about recognizing, responding to and reporting child sexual abuse.

"I know news such as this can raise concerns, but I want to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students, both in school and virtually, remains the top priority at Duke Ellington," Sandi Logan, the school principal, said in the letter.