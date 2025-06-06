Former DC officer gets 18 months for lying about leaks to Proud Boys leader

A retired D.C. police officer found guilty of lying to detectives about the investigation into Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be spending more than a year in prison.

Shane Lamond was sentenced to 18 months Friday.

The charges against Lamond stemmed from an incident in which Tarrio burned a Black Lives Matter banner outside a historic African-American church in 2020.

At the time, Lamond was a Metropolitan Police Department police lieutenant and head of the department's intelligence unit. Prosecutors allege Lamond tipped off Tarrio that he was about to be arrested for the banner burning.

Both Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes were both in the courtroom Friday when Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Lamond to 18 months in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for 48 months, telling the judge that Lamond’s actions were "egregious" and that "he was in a position of trust and abused that trust to obstruct justice." They urged the judge to send a message that no one is above the law.

Lamond’s attorney, Mark Schamel, asked for probation, telling the judge that Lamond has already been punished enough.

"Shane Lamond lost his career. Shane Lamond has been destroyed. He doesn’t recover from this. He never escapes from this," Schamel said.

Lamond was arrested in May 2023 and retired from the police department that same month, the Associated Press has reported.

Lamond's attorney also brought up the possibility that Lamond, like so many others, could be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The judge cut off Shammel at that point, telling him: "That is not a factor. I'm going to do my job."

When it came time for Lamond to speak, he told the judge he disagreed with the guilty verdict but acknowledged, "I made numerous errors. My heart was truly in the right place. I love my department. I love my city and do everything to keep them safe. I’m broken at this point."

Lamond did not make any comments as he left court Friday.

He will not have to begin serving his 18-month sentence until Aug. 1. During the hearing, his attorney told the judge he thought it was unlikely Lamond would get a pardon.