Former DC Officer Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

A jury convicted J.P. Johnson Jr. on 13 counts of abusing a 13-year-old girl

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

A former D.C. homicide detective was found guilty Monday of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, over a two-year period. 

J.P. Johnson Jr. was found guilty on 13 counts, including aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, attempted rape and indecent liberties with a child. 

The jury recommended a total of 360 years in prison. 

Prince William County police said last year that the assaults occurred at a home in Woodbridge starting in 2018. 

Johnson retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in April 2019 after 32 years of service. 

Prince William County police said after Johnson was charged that they had not been aware he was a former officer. A spokesperson said the assaults were not related to his job or workplace.

Former D.C. police chief Peter Newsham issued this statement after Johnson was charged: “It is disheartening to think that a former member of this department could be involved in such deplorable conduct. Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family."

A sentencing date for Johnson is pending. 

