Former DC Council Member Jack Evans Agrees to Pay $35K Fine to Board of Ethics

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans agreed to pay a $35,000 fine to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability in a settlement reached Friday.

The board found Evans violated the code of conduct because he misunderstood it, according to a statement from Evans.

Evans resigned from his position Jan. 17, two business days before his colleagues on the Council were expected to expel him.

A council investigation found Evans violated ethics by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside income without disclosing it.

Evans is running to regain his Ward 2 D.C. Council seat.

Twelve members of the D.C. Council have issued a statement denouncing his attempt to regain the seat.