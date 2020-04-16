Arlington County

Former Arlington Board Member Who Resigned After Brain Cancer Diagnosis Has Died

Erik Gutshall resigned April 6 to quarantine with his family

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

erik gutshall
Arlington County Government

A former member of Arlington County's governing board who resigned to quarantine with his family after being diagnosed with brain cancer has died.

Erik Gutshall, who was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017, resigned April 6.

Gutshall, 49, had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer for several weeks.

"This tragic news, coming so quickly after Erik’s initial diagnosis, is difficult to process," Arlington County Democratic Committee Jill Caiazzo wrote in an email.

The County Board is composed entirely of Democrats in a county that is arguably Virginia's most liberal.

The board said it is consulting with the county attorney about how to proceed with holding a special election to fill the remainder of Gutshall's term.

NBCWashington/AP

