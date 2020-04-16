Former Arlington Board Member Who Resigned After Brain Cancer Diagnosis Has Died

A former member of Arlington County's governing board who resigned to quarantine with his family after being diagnosed with brain cancer has died.

Erik Gutshall, who was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017, resigned April 6.

Gutshall, 49, had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer for several weeks.

"This tragic news, coming so quickly after Erik’s initial diagnosis, is difficult to process," Arlington County Democratic Committee Jill Caiazzo wrote in an email.

The County Board is composed entirely of Democrats in a county that is arguably Virginia's most liberal.

The board said it is consulting with the county attorney about how to proceed with holding a special election to fill the remainder of Gutshall's term.