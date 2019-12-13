Former ANC Commissioner Not Guilty of Threatening Restaurant Owner

A former D.C. neighborhood commissioner accused of threatening to shoot up a Middle Eastern restaurant in Georgetown and the "Muslims standing outside" has been acquitted, WTOP reported.

Former Georgetown Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Bill Starrels was accused of entering Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma on 31st Street NW after midnight May 24 to complain about the noise.

The business's owner and two employees told police that Starrels then threatened to shoot them.

During the bench trial in D.C. Superior Court, the defense argued police body camera showed the owner didn’t mention a threat until the officer told him Starrels noise complaint didn’t merit a police report, WTOP reported.

The judge found Starrels not guilty.

Starrels was the neighborhood commissioner from 2000 through 2017, when he lost an election.