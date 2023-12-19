Video released after suspect killed, Park Police officer hurt in Northwest DC shooting

U.S. Park Police released body camera footage Monday of a shooting last month near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C.

Turell Campbell, 30, was killed, and a Park Police officer was shot multiple times.

It all unfolded quickly at about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving, near Massachusetts Avenue and 12th Street NW. A Park Police officer stopped his cruiser and began to chase a man up 12th Street.

“Got one running,” an officer can be heard saying.

Park Police say a group of officers saw Campbell involved in what they called a “suspected drug violation” in a nearby park, which is federal property.

The foot chase continued east onto M Street NW.

“Get down! You gon’ get hurt!” an officer shouted.

As the officer caught up to Campbell, gunfire is heard. Both Campbell and the officer were shot.

The officer was hospitalized with wounds to the torso and legs. Campbell was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Park Police enhanced the bodycam footage to show the exchange of gunfire and the suspect’s gun, which was recovered on the scene. A memorial to Campbell remains in the area.

The officer, whose identity was not released, is still recovering. The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation, and it will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An administrative review of the shooting also is underway and is being conducted by the U.S. Department of the Interior.