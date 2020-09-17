Food Delivery Driver Thankful to Be Alive After Being Struck by His Car During Attempted Car Theft

A food delivery driver said he's thankful to be alive after he was struck by his own car in an attempted car theft.

D.C. police said a delivery driver left a Nissan Altima running at 18th and Newton streets NW Tuesday afternoon when a man got into the car and tried to drive off.

The delivery driver, Denis Miranda, then ran back to the car and the driver struck him in the street, police said. The suspect then apparently lost control of the car and somehow got up on the sidewalk, striking a woman and two children, ages 2 and 7.

Miranda said he blacked out after he was struck. His leg is hurt, and he has a serious head wound.

He is out of the hospital, hoping to recover at home.

Metropolitan Police Department

The suspect ran off after the crash. Police released a photo of him on Wednesday in the hopes that the public can help them identify him.

Medics took all four patients to area hospitals with serious injuries, the fire department said Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured several people including two children. News4's Drew Wilder reports.

Nicholas Cleveland-Stout said he heard screams.

"I immediately came out here and saw someone running away, sprinting from the scene of the crime," he said.

"There's a woman down, a gentleman down, and the two kids were screaming," witness Brad Harris said. "Quite horrific. It was a terrible scene."

Update pedestrians struck 18th & Newton Streets NW. #DCsBravest transporting 2 children and 2 adults to area hospitals. All have serious or potentially critical injuries. No additional patients. pic.twitter.com/1LxzfH8YU7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 15, 2020

Police examined the Altima at the scene. The car's bumper and other debris littered the road.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who knows anything to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

A driver plowed down a D.C. sidewalk and struck two children and two adults. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.