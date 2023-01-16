Food Delivery Driver Shot to Death in Prince George's County

Someone shot and killed a food delivery driver in Temple Hills, Maryland Friday night, police say.

Stephen Lee Green, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his SUV about 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George's County police said. He died at the scene.

Police say Green had just delivered groceries to a home on Afton Street when he was killed.

Investigators are working to find the suspect or suspects involved and don't yet know the motive behind the killing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.

