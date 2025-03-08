Food, clothing and career resource hub in Prince George's uplifts women in need

A new resource is now open in Prince George's County: the She Suite Luxury Pantry and Resource Hub.

The goal is to uplift, train and provide tools for women and families in need, providing professional training for women looking to enter into the workforce.

Every hand was hard at work on Friday, stocking supplies and hanging clothes in preparation for the grand opening.

"We're going to pour into them and meet them exactly where they are," said Tamika Page, one of the pantry's co-founders.

Page is a domestic violence survivor herself. Now, her new resource hub is open at the Shops at Iverson in Maryland.

She says the goal is to provide a one-stop shop for women and families of all backgrounds, especially those who may have been affected by the mass federal layoffs.

"We want to get to the root and heart of the need," Page said. "We're going to start with the food, but then we're also going to take it into a holistic wrap-around service," including mental health services.

Latoya Ball is the other part of the equation. Ball and Page have worked to help who they now consider a sisterhood of women, recently joining forces to open up shop.

"Partner with someone that I know is here to service the community and we always show up with an attitude of gratitude," Ball said. "So we have the same principles and that's what's worked for us."

When visitors walk in, they get to shop for food first. Then they can peruse the wardrobe.

"You'll get a wardrobe specialist to help you feel confident when we pick out some clothes for you to go on interviews," Page said. "We want to make sure you have the shoes, accessories, purses, undergarments, everything that you need to feel confident."

The next stop is the resource hub a couple of doors down. Women stopping by can freshen up their resumes and take part in free workshops from women in every industry.

"We have a community of sister-friends with about 600 to 700 women subject matter experts," Page said. "They're going to come in and offer different trainings."

"They're going to get advice, they're going to get loved on, they're going to be cared on, so that's important for us," Ball said.

The sisterhood of dedicated women is now vying to make a difference in the lives of others in Prince George's County and Washington, D.C., after a grand opening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The She Suite will be open on Monday and Tuesday by appointment, and host walk-ins on Wednesday. They hope to expand their hours in the future.