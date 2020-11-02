Food 4 Families

Please Give Thanks by Helping Others

Help us provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals this year.

Our annual Food 4 Families Thanksgiving Food Drive is off to a great start. Our friends at Shady Brook Farms have very generously donated 5000 turkeys for our annual campaign!

Now we need your help to purchase $25 Safeway gift cards so that our recipients can supplement the turkeys with sides. Safeway has donated $25,000 to the cause. Our friends and partners at Comcast Business, Xfinity Communities, and Comcast have contributed $15,000. Please join them by making a secure online donation here.

All donations go to NBC4's Food 4 Families Fund at the Greater Washington Community Foundation and are tax-deductible. And every dollar donated will go directly to the purchase of the gift cards.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 2

DCPS 7 hours ago

DC Public Schools Drops Plan to Reopen for Some Students on Nov. 9

Because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever.  Your donation will help us provide complete Thanksgiving meals to families, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, veterans and other neighbors in need.  We partner with community groups and non-profits, churches, youth organizations, and fraternal organizations to distribute the meals.

Thank you for joining us in Working 4 The Community! And thanks to our sponsors for their help in making this campaign possible!

This article tagged under:

Food 4 FamiliesTHANKSGIVINGCovid-19 relief
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us