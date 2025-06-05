Flying on June 14? Officials warn of DC-area flight disruptions due to military parade

If you have air travel plans in the D.C. area on Saturday, June 14, your plans may be disrupted.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport officials said they expect changes to planned flights because of the military parade in D.C. The parade with a major airshow will honor the Army's 250th birthday on what also will be President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The FAA will stop all arrivals and departures at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport “during the peak of the celebration,” they said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

A ground stop between 7:30 and 9 p.m. is expected, with effects on about 116 flights, a senior government official told NBC News. The hours are preliminary and subject to change, the official said.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority warned on the DCA website on Thursday that flights could be suspended.

“To accommodate aircraft flyovers along the parade route, followed by a fireworks display, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at DCA – affecting scheduled flights. Customers with flight reservations for the evening of June 14 should check the status of their flights directly with their airline,” the message said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser warned this week of potential travel delays in the skies.

"There could be some disruption to the airspace at times," she said. "We don’t know when that is, but that could affect, for short periods of time, air travel."

Road closures around the airport are possible, officials said. Fireworks viewing at the airport is “strongly discouraged.”

