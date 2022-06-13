Florida Man Arrested in Brief Scare During March for Our Lives DC Rally

A man was arrested and charged after disrupting the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the Washington Monument grounds to call for nationwide gun control legislation.

During a moment of silence in the afternoon, a man jumped a fence, overturned some sound equipment and yelled, "I've got a gun." Authorities quickly took him into custody.

On Monday, United States Park Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Mitchell Martinez, of Coral Gables, Florida. He was charged with disorderly conduct, creating fear and disorderly conduct and disrupting a gathering.

Martinez had no weapons and did not pose a major threat to the public, Park Police said.

Authorities released him from jail with a citation to appear in court on a future date.

Park Police did not say when Martinez is set to appear in court.