Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Rain, Storms Expected to Hit DC Area

A flash flood watch is in effect for D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia as showers and thunderstorms move through the region Sunday night.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore says the storms will dump a significant amount of rain, which could result in flash flooding.

D.C., Alexandria and Falls Church as well as Montgomery, Prince George's, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties are under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Monday.

The severe weather will move in sometime after sunset and subside around 2 a.m., Theodore said.

Stay with Storm Team4 for updates to this forecast.