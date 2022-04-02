Five Teen Musicians Hold Benefit Concert for Ukraine in Downtown Annapolis

A group of teenage musicians held a benefit concert in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, Saturday to raise money for medical resources and other assistance for Ukraine.

Five musicians make up Young Hope Annapolis, and their mission is to raise funds that will go directly to Project HOPE, “a global health and humanitarian relief organization providing medical supplies and urgent assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” according to a media release.

“We, as young people, wanted to find ways to make a difference for Ukraine, even while being 5,000 miles away,“ Jack Shenk, Young Hope Annapolis concert organizer, said in the release. “We have tons of musical talent here in the Annapolis area, so we decided to hold a benefit concert to encourage people to come together to provide hope and aid for the people struggling in Ukraine.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley said he found the efforts of the musicians “inspiring.”

"It is always inspiring to see the next generation get involved, take action and work towards making the world a better place. I applaud their initiative and encourage everyone to be generous in their support of this event,” Buckley said.