Five men shot, two fatally, in Northeast DC: police

At least two men were killed and another three were shot in the Brentwood area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE at the Brookland Manor Apartments.

The three living victims are “conscious and breathing” at local hospitals, according to D.C. police. At least one man arrived at the hospital on his own.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Authorities also did not say if suspects could still be at-large.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

People at the scene could be heard yelling to authorities, trying to find out if their relatives were among the wounded.

The shooting is the latest in a trend of violence in the nation's capital. That violent crime provided the backdrop for a confirmation hearing for D.C.’s acting police Chief Pamela Smith on Wednesday.

D.C. has surpassed 200 homicides this year, marking the earliest point in the year the city has reached 200 homicides since 1997.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.