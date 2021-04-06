virginia governor

Five Democrats Running for Virginia Governor to Meet for Debate

The debate will be broadcast onlineas well as on four TV stations across the state: WTVR, WJLA, WTKR and WSET

By Sarah Rankin

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for Virginia governor are set to meet for the first televised debate of the primary season.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan will take the stage for an hour-long debate Tuesday night at Virginia State University.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The candidates have been appearing at forums and other campaign events, and four of the five recently participated in an online debate hosted by progressive advocacy groups. But Tuesday night's event will offer the first chance for a statewide, televised audience to hear from the entire crowded field.

Local

Joe Krebs 30 mins ago

Longtime News4 Anchor and Reporter Joe Krebs Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

Waldorf 2 hours ago

2 Prince George's Correctional Officers Arrested for Allegedly Crashing into Taco Bell

The Democratic primary is June 8. Voters will also be choosing the party's nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor. In some cases there will also be contested primary races for House of Delegates seats.

After months of infighting over the process, Republicans optedto choose their candidates through a convention May 8 with voting sites across the state.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot seek re-election because state law bars governors from serving consecutive terms.

The debate will be broadcast onlineas well as on four TV stations across the state: WTVR, WJLA, WTKR and WSET.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

virginia governorDemocratic PartyTerry McAuliffeJustin FairfaxJennifer Carroll Foy
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us