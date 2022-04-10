Five Arrested After Carjacking, Police Chase Across State Lines: Authorities

Five people were arrested after a carjacking in Arlington, Virginia, led to a police pursuit through D.C. and Maryland on Sunday.

The crimes began at around 1:00 a.m., when Arlington County police said they responded to a robbery by force in the 800 block of N. Glebe Road. Police said three suspects had approached the victim while he was in his parked car, struck him, stolen his wallet and then tried to steal his car, but the engine was immobilized.

Just minutes later, police were dispatched to N. Vermont Street at N. Tazewell Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. Authorities said the suspects had approached two victims sitting in their car, opened the door and demanded they exit. The carjackers then fled in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located by Virginia State Police troopers on I-395 in Fairfax County at around 4 a.m., and Arlington County police joined the pursuit when it entered their jurisdiction, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Arlington County police said the driver disregarded all commands to stop and fled into the District.

It wasn’t until 10:45 a.m. that a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter spotted the vehicle, and Prince George’s police pursued through several neighborhoods.

The chase went through Glenarden, Landover, Seat Pleasant, Capitol Heights, District Heights and Suitland, and finally ended with arrests around Pennsylvania and Southern avenues on the D.C.-Prince George's County line.

Video shows that the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a small garden in front of a “Welcome to Washington DC” sign.

Five people inside were arrested by Prince George’s County police. It’s unclear what charges they will face or if anyone was injured in the collision.