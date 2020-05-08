Potomac River

Fisherman Missing After Falling Into Potomac Near Chain Bridge

By NBC Washington Staff

Search for missing fisherman
Chopper4

Rescuers are searching for a man who fell into the Potomac River early Friday while fishing, officials say. 

A witness said the man was sitting on a rock, he fell and then he disappeared, the Arlington County fire department said. They were called to the scene before 7:45 a.m. 

Rescuers from Arlington, D.C. and the U.S. Park Police are searching for the missing man in boats and from the air. 

People are asked to avoid the area and expect helicopter activity. 

