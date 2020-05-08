Fisherman Missing After Falling Into Potomac Near Chain Bridge

Rescuers are searching for a man who fell into the Potomac River early Friday while fishing, officials say.

A witness said the man was sitting on a rock, he fell and then he disappeared, the Arlington County fire department said. They were called to the scene before 7:45 a.m.

Rescuers from Arlington, D.C. and the U.S. Park Police are searching for the missing man in boats and from the air.

Park Police Helicopter, DC Police Harbor Patrol and DC Fire Boat 3 continue their search of the Potomac River between Chain Bridge and Fletchers Cove, so far nothing found @nbcwashington @dcfireems @DCPoliceDept @usparkpolicepio pic.twitter.com/fymuVNYqjB — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 8, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area and expect helicopter activity.

