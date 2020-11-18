Maryland

First Woman of Color to Lead Anne Arundel County Police

By Associated Press

Maryland's Anne Arundel County has appointed a police chief who will be the first person of color to take the position.

The Capital Gazette reports that Amal Awad will also be the first woman to hold the position permanently.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment on Monday. Awad is expected to be confirmed by the County Council in December.

Awad has more than 30 years experience. She started her career in Prince George’s County and previously worked as chief of staff in Anne Arundel County. She's currently the police chief in Hyattsville.

She joins at least two other women who were recently named to head major law enforcement agencies in the state. Lisa Myers is the first Black woman to be police chief in Howard County. Melissa Hyatt is the first woman to lead Baltimore County’s police department.

