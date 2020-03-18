First Student Diagnosed With Coronavirus at George Washington University

A student at George Washington University became the first at the school to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by the university.

The student lives off-campus and is reportedly doing well. The student is following advice from public health officials and self-isolating since being diagnosed according to the statement.

The university said it is working with the student and DC Health to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the individual. Those who may have been exposed will be notified by DC Health and receive instructions regarding monitoring symptoms and self-quarantine. They will determine case-by-case if testing will be necessary.

Those who have not been notified by DC Health are not identified as being at risk of developing symptoms in relation to this specific case, the statement said.

The university said it will continue to keep members of the community informed as it monitors the developing situation.