George Washington University

First Student Diagnosed With Coronavirus at George Washington University

By Iris Vukmanovic

Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The George Washington University Hospital is pictured on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A student at George Washington University became the first at the school to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by the university.

The student lives off-campus and is reportedly doing well. The student is following advice from public health officials and self-isolating since being diagnosed according to the statement.

The university said it is working with the student and DC Health to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the individual. Those who may have been exposed will be notified by DC Health and receive instructions regarding monitoring symptoms and self-quarantine. They will determine case-by-case if testing will be necessary.

Local

coronavirus 25 mins ago

West Virginia Orders Restaurants to Stop Dine-In Service

Montgomery County 43 mins ago

Montgomery County Businesses Adapt to New Restrictions

Those who have not been notified by DC Health are not identified as being at risk of developing symptoms in relation to this specific case, the statement said.

The university said it will continue to keep members of the community informed as it monitors the developing situation.

This article tagged under:

George Washington UniversityCoronavirus in DC AreaCoronavirus in DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us