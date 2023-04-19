Fmr. Prince William Supervisor Collapses at Meeting, 1st Responders Praised

A former board member collapsed Tuesday evening while testifying at the Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting in Virginia.

Seconds after John Stirrup collapsed, people in the room stood up and first responders quickly provided him with medical assistance, the Prince William County Board said. The meeting was held at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Chambers at the McCoart Administration Building.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately released. Stirrup was taken to the hospital.

He served as the Gainesville supervisor on the board from 2003 to 2011. He's now running for a seat in the House of Delegates.

County Executive Christopher Shorter acknowledged the first responders who rushed to help.

“What we saw in this response was absolutely amazing, and we want to thank you very much,” Shorter said.

The board also extended well wishes to Stirrup and his family.

Stirrup's campaign released a statement that reads in part: "John is now feeling much better, resting and even telling a few dad jokes to the hospital staff. He and Heidi are incredibly grateful for the first responders, medical team, and all those who have reached out and offered prayers and support."

The meeting will reconvene on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.