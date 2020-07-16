Susan Hogan

First Responder Hits Snag With Toll Reimbursement in Virginia

By Susan Hogan and Meredith Royster

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer hit a speed bump while trying to cash in on a toll reimbursement program in Virginia.

The Dulles Greenway was offering to cover the cost of tolls for first responders and health care workers from April 1 through June 30.

A police officer submitted his name, contact information, and vehicle and E-ZPass information as required but was denied because his E-ZPass is from New Hampshire, not Virginia.

He was told, “Reimbursement can only be made through Virginia E-ZPass.”

He asked to be reconsidered but didn’t hear back.

NBC4 Responds called the operator of the Greenway, and they promised to send Jeremy a check.

