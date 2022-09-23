First Prince George's Film Festival Kicks Off

Filmmakers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are showcasing their work and networking with industry leaders this weekend at the county's first film festival.

"It's exciting because it gives opportunities to these upcoming filmmakers, next generation," filmmaker Jimmy Jinkins said.

National and local filmmakers are partnering with industry leaders to talk all things movie making, and showcase their works to movie lovers at the county's first film festival.

"We have this cluster of filmmakers that are award-winning that are doing phenomenal, phenomenal work telling the stories that we want to hear, and so the film festival was just a natural fit," said Rhonda Dallas, the executive director of the Prince George's County Arts and Humanities Council.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Arts and Humanities Council. The celebration is being highlighted by amplifying diverse voices in movie making.

"We're no longer … stymied by the fact that we don't have access to the distribution and exhibition of films," longtime actor and filmmaker Richard Lawson said.

Lawson and his wife, Tina Knowles-Lawson, will debut their film "Black Terror" at the festival. Originally written for the stage about 50 years ago as a critique of black revolution, Lawson says it’s just as relevant today.

"This is a clarion call, a call for action, meaning, getting people, Black people, to take responsibility for our own future," Lawson said.

Knowles-Lawson is adding filmmaker to her long list of achievements as executive producer of the movie. She also has the unique honor of being the mother of two multi Grammy-award-winning pop icons: Beyoncé and Solange.

"My advice to people, they ask me all the time, is find every organization you can in your city to let your kids perform and develop their skills and support them in whatever they want to do," Knowles-Lawson said when asked how she raised two pop stars.

And yes, she agrees with the rest of the world that there is something extra special about Beyoncé’s latest album "Renaissance."

"It's groundbreaking. I love it," she said.

Organizers of the film festival say it will become an annual event.

