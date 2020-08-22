First Metro Employee Dies of COVID-19, Transit Authority Confirms

One D.C. Metro employee has died of the coronavirus, the transit authority said in an online statement Friday. It marks the first known death among the system's employees.

The statement said they "lost a friend and colleague overnight." The employee worked as a manager in the Rail Operations Control Center.

The individual became sick a couple of weeks ago, the website said.

Metro has 285 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among its employees. Of that total, 245 have returned to work. One person was hospitalized.