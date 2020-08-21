First Look: Inside This Year's ASPIRE House in Northern Virginia

A sprawling kitchen island, a window sill reading nook, a spacious walk-in closet: We all have a vision for the home of our dreams.

But what if more than two dozen designers combined their expertise and vision to outfit a flawlessly on-trend, aspirational home?

You'll find that at a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Mclean, Virginia, that is this year’s ASPIRE Home. Inside, you’ll find 29 distinct spaces brought to life by 28 different designers.

Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg

“Aspire Design and Home Magazine partnered with Harrison design and Artisan Builders and their goal was to bring a design house back to the D.C. market,” says interior designer Pamela Harvey, who participated in the home's creation.

It is the ultimate in luxury: a sprawling estate tucked away in an exclusive Northern Virginia neighborhood.

The public will get a chance to see it for themselves starting Aug. 22. But News4’s Erika Gonzalez got the first sneak peek inside.

Pamela Harvey designed the home’s family room and says her vision was a neutral palette with a midcentury modern design. The room leads into a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and bold black aesthetic, complete with a huge flat-screen TV and views into the serene and tranquil backyard.

Interior designer Annie Elliott was also part of the creative process, designing a guest bedroom in the show home.

“In design, there’s always more than one right answer and so it’s interesting to see the designers’ different interpretations of their spaces," Elliot said.

When mixing patterns, Elliott says it’s all about sizing and scale.

“There is such an element of whimsy and fantasy and you really can push your idea of what a living room can look like, what a bedroom can look like. You'll probably get some ideas for your own house, but it’s also a very valuable form of escapism which I definitely think we all can use right now,” says Elliott.

Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg

The home is open to tour through Sept. 14 and you get a chance to speak with the brilliant minds behind these spaces. Tickets are $50 each and are sold online.

In the era of COVID-19, masks are required for anyone who tours the space.

Serious buyers can even put in an offer. The home is on the market for $6.75 million. There's a catch: The perfectly curated furniture is not included but the buyer can select to purchase it for an additional cost.

Ticket proceeds from this home will benefit the Aspire Design Magazine Diversity and Design Program with Marymount University.

