First grade teacher for MCPS arrested in fentanyl death

A first grade teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools has been arrested in connection to a man's overdose death in Washington, D.C., police say.

Sarah Katherine Magid was arrested Monday after police and special agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search and seizure warrant at her home in Burtonsville, police said.

DEA agents and police detectives discovered that a man who died in March from a fentanyl overdose had been in Montgomery County in the days leading up to his death and had been in contact with Magid, according to police.

Police said Magid violated Maryland's controlled dangerous substance statutes, but didn't give further details about the allegations against her or say what charges she faces.

Magid is in jail awaiting a bond hearing, police said.