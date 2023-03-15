First Eaglet Hatches to Bald Eagles Who Built Nest Along Dulles Greenway

A baby bald eagle hatched in the Dulles Greenway wetlands Tuesday, the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy announced.

The eaglet is the first to hatch this season in the nest of its parents, named Rosa and Martin, in Leesburg, Virginia.

Rosa laid three eggs in February, according to a Wednesday news release from the Dulles Greenway. The second and third eaglets are expected to hatch within a week.

"We are elated to share the wonderful news that Rosa and Martin have welcomed their first eaglet into the nest this season," said Terry Hoffman, a spokesperson for Dulles Greenway.

According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year, and the eggs typically hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Hatching can be a lengthy process — it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge.

Rosa and Martin gained popularity last year when the Dulles Greenway first livestreamed their experience raising one eaglet; a second egg last year failed to hatch.

Loudoun County students named the adult eagles for civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., by a

You can watch the livestream here.

“Last year viewers were captivated by Rosa, Martin and their eaglet Orion, and we can’t wait to watch this pair raise their young this year," said Michael Myers, executive director of the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy.