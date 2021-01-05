First DC Homicide Victim of 2021 Struck by Stray Bullet on Way Home From Party

D.C.’s first homicide victim of 2021 was riding in a car with her mother early Sunday when she was struck by a stray bullet about a block from her Southeast home.

Kaailyha Rainey, 22, and her mother, Lataryna Commodore, were heading home from a family birthday party about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when more than 40 shots were fired.

Rainey was struck in the back seat of the car while her mother drove.

Rainey was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later.

“They killed my baby,” Commodore said through sobs. “This has to stop. No more, no more. No one else should have to suffer, and no parent should have to bury their child.”

There's no information from police about any possible suspects.

“It’s so unfair,” her mother said. “She did not deserve this.”