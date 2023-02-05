First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens

The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business.

Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release.

It is co-owned by Chefs Lew McAlister and Pinkey Reddick. They both ran their own catering businesses before opening the restaurant together, the release said.

The opening was supported by a $50,000 grant from the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and a Woodley Park Main Street grant, according to the release.

"Flavorture is the dream of two passionate people who came together to redefine what local dining could be like in D.C.," Reddick said in the release.

“We are here now, and now, to be able to manifest it and to be able to show people that, hey anything that you can desire can come true,” McAlister said. “So, we have the opportunity to be here now, and provide opportunities to people that look like us, in communities that do not often look like us.”

The restaurant is described as having "top-notch cuisine with a bold taste." Some of the menu items include lamb chops, fried seabass and beef short ribs.