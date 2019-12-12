Maryland

Firm Hands Out $10M in Holiday Bonuses to 198 Employees

The average bonus is $50,000

By Associated Press

A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees.

Edward St. John is the founder and chairman of St. John Properties. He said he couldn't think of a better way to show his thanks for his employees' hard work.

The bonuses are based on tenure. The average is $50,000, but some longtime employees are getting more than $250,000.

The company has employees throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The bonuses celebrate the company’s achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses across eight states. The Baltimore-based company announced the bonuses at its holiday party. 

