Firework Explosion Damages Ice Rink in Navy Yard

An apparent firework explosion has damaged an ice-skating rink in Navy Yard, authorities say.

People heard the loud "boom" late Sunday night at M Street Southeast. D.C. police said it appeared that a large firework went off in the rink.

Viewer footage shows smoke rising from the area. The rink is surrounded by tall buildings.

EXPLOSION: Frightening moments for those living in Navy Yard. DC Police say a firework was thrown onto an ice rink last night leading to an explosion. The blast cracked the ice in the rink and broke a pane of safety glass. No injuries reported. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/aXwpWepMJ4 — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) January 2, 2023

The blast left a crack in the ice and broke a pane of safety glass.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the explosion.

