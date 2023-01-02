Firework Explosion Damages Ice Rink in Navy Yard

An apparent firework explosion has damaged an ice-skating rink in Navy Yard, authorities say.
People heard the loud "boom" late Sunday night at M Street Southeast. D.C. police said it appeared that a large firework went off in the rink.
Viewer footage shows smoke rising from the area. The rink is surrounded by tall buildings.
The blast left a crack in the ice and broke a pane of safety glass.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating what led to the explosion.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.