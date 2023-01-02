Navy Yard

Firework Explosion Damages Ice Rink in Navy Yard

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An apparent firework explosion has damaged an ice-skating rink in Navy Yard, authorities say.

People heard the loud "boom" late Sunday night at M Street Southeast. D.C. police said it appeared that a large firework went off in the rink.

Viewer footage shows smoke rising from the area. The rink is surrounded by tall buildings.

The blast left a crack in the ice and broke a pane of safety glass.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

