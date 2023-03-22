Firefighters Work to Keep Rock Creek Park Brush Fire Away From Homes

A brush fire broke out in Rock Creek Park near Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are working on putting out the fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was in the woods near Beach Drive at Piney Branch Parkway NW. More firefighters went to Quincy Street NW to catch up to the fire there and keep it away from homes in the area, fire officials said.

Update large brush fire Rick Creek Park at Beach Drive & Piney Branch Pkwy. NW. working to surround fire. Putting hose lines in place to protect homes on Quincy St NW, where fire is traveling uphill. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/RFtIeZSXAD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2023

Videos show flames and smoke in the woods and firefighters hosing down the hotspots.

Update large brush fire Rock Creek Park vicinity Piney Branch Pkwy NW. Several additional units requested. Continue efforts to surround fire & protect structures where necessary. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bHZP9qtQc7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2023

The fire department said it was a labor intensive operation.

The following roads are closed as firefighters keep the fire under control:

Shepherd Street NW between Upshur 18th streets NW

Piney Branch Parkway between 17th Street NW and Beach Drive NW

Park Road between Klingle Road NW and Beach Drive NW

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.