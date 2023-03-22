Firefighters Work to Keep Rock Creek Park Brush Fire Away From Homes

A brush fire broke out in Rock Creek Park near Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters are working on putting out the fire.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was in the woods near Beach Drive at Piney Branch Parkway NW. More firefighters went to Quincy Street NW to catch up to the fire there and keep it away from homes in the area, fire officials said.
Videos show flames and smoke in the woods and firefighters hosing down the hotspots.
The fire department said it was a labor intensive operation.
The following roads are closed as firefighters keep the fire under control:
- Shepherd Street NW between Upshur 18th streets NW
- Piney Branch Parkway between 17th Street NW and Beach Drive NW
- Park Road between Klingle Road NW and Beach Drive NW
