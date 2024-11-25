Prince George's County

Firefighters Union raises concerns after deadly fire

Dozens of firefighters were pulled from four fire stations in June and moved to other stations in the county to deal with a personnel shortage.

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flowers were left in the yard where a man died when a fire started inside his home in Brentwood just after midnight Sunday.

Firefighters say conditions in the home made it challenging to fight the fire and rescue the man trapped inside.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Fire officials say firefighters got there and started battling the flames within four minutes, but the professional firefighter's union is raising concerns, saying the closest fire station, Station 55 Bunker Hill less than a mile away, was "out of service" due to a county staffing reallocation.

Dozens of firefighters were pulled from four fire stations, including Bunker Hill, in June and moved to other stations in the county to deal with a personnel shortage.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“It means the fire house a mile closer than any other fire station did not have a fire truck to respond to that call,” said Grant Walker with the union, IAFF Local 1619.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green has said she moved the firefighters in an effort to address the shortage and excessive overtime

“What I saw last year was burnout, fatigue, mental and physical challenges due to these holdovers,” she said in June.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Charles County 9 mins ago

Family of 2nd grader injured in school bathroom incident plans to sue district

Loudoun County 27 mins ago

Loudoun County community mourns 2 men killed in crash

The staffing moves and safety concerns were raised at a recent county council meeting

Green has said she's trying to spread resources in the best possible way to keep the county safe as she tries to hire 150 new firefighters.

There is no indication that the staffing issues were directly related to the fatality here, but the union says every second counts when it comes to saving lives.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyPrince George's County Fire/EMS Department
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us