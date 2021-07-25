Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Into Abandoned Well in Potomac

A dog ran away from its owners near a school in Potomac, Maryland, and ended up at the bottom of an abandoned well.

The black Lab mix spent about an hour Saturday night in a well on the grounds of the Norwood School, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dog and its owners were walking in a wooded area near the private school on River Road when the pup ran away. The dog disappeared and then cried out.

“Fortunately the owner heard the whimpering, was able to dig away some of the dirt from where the sound was and saw the dog down in the hole,” MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said on video at the scene.

Dog has been located and is in process of being removed/Extricated from bottom of well (about 15-20 feet) https://t.co/udbaO9FPkS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 25, 2021

Emergency crews arrived at about 10 p.m. Footage shows a crew with a ladder dropped down into an empty brick well of 15 or 20 feet deep.

Animal services evaluated the dog. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was hurt.

“It’s wagging its tail, so that’s a good sign. Vigorously wagging its tail,” Piringer said on video.

Information wasn’t immediately released on the status of the well or how others could be protected in the future.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.