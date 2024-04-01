DC Fire and EMS

Firefighters put out vehicle on fire in DC parking garage

The fire happened in the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue NW. 

By Briana Trujillo and NBC Washington Staff

Firefighters put out a vehicle on fire at a Northwest D.C. parking garage on Monday, authorities said. 

The fire happened at a parking garage of the United States Institute of Peace Headquarters in the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue NW. 

Four people were evaluated, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the fire department. 

The fire was extinguished.

Authorities did not immediately say what may have started the fire.

