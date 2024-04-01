Firefighters put out vehicle on fire in DC parking garage

Firefighters put out a vehicle on fire at a Northwest D.C. parking garage on Monday, authorities said.

The fire happened at a parking garage of the United States Institute of Peace Headquarters in the 2300 block of Constitution Avenue NW.

Four people were evaluated, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

The fire was extinguished.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities did not immediately say what may have started the fire.