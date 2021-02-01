Firefighters Hurt After Firetruck Flips on Slick Roads in Richmond Area

Four firefighters in central Virginia were taken to hospitals after a firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads.

The accident occurred early Sunday in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The firetruck was responding to an emergency call when it “spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway and overturned,” the Henrico County Division of Fire said in a statement. “ Conditions of the roads were snow-covered and very slippery.”

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Henry Rosenbaum, the county’s assistant fire chief and fire marshal, said the firefighters were able to exit the overturned truck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“They either have been released or are in the process of being released from the local hospitals,” Rosenbaum said.

The firetruck was responding to a call about an unconscious person. No other vehicles were involved. An ambulance and another firetruck were able to respond without being delayed.

PHOTOS: First Snow Storm of 2021

The crash was among more than 360 accidents reported across Virginia during the weekend snowstorm. State police said that the majority of traffic crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and few serious injuries.