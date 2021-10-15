Prince George's County Fire Department

Fire Tears Through Lanham Home

By Justin Finch

A fire spread from the basement to the roof of a home in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday morning, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

Firefighters were sent to a one-story home in the 9300 block of Annapolis Road about 1:40 a.m., officials said.

Flames were coming out of the roof, officials said.

Hours later, firefighters were drenching the home from above using a hose on a firetruck ladder.

Numerous first responder vehicles were near the home, blocking part of eastbound Annapolis Road. Traffic was turning around at Fontana Drive.

No firefighters were reported injured.

