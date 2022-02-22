Fire Rips Through DC Apartment Building, Displaces Entire Floor: Officials

A fire ripped through a large apartment building in Southwest Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, filling the halls with smoke and displacing all third-floor residents, officials said.

At least one resident was evaluated for injuries, officials said, but information about their condition wasn’t immediately released. No firefighters were reported injured.

Firefighters rushed to the eight-story building in the 300 block of G Street SW after 2 a.m. and found flames erupting from a unit. Smoke filled multiple floors, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

A News4 viewer shared this video from inside the building showing the smoke moving down their hallway on the third floor where the fire broke out inside a unit pic.twitter.com/KzdnVmhAN1 — Justin Finch (@Justin_NBC) February 22, 2022

One resident told News4 she was grateful for a neighbor who ran through the hall, shouting a warning.

“A young man from one of the apartments next to where I live literally was screaming, saying, ‘Look, everyone, get out. This is a real fire, you need to get out,’” Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye said. “He was trying, actually, to knock on the apartment where the smoke was coming from.”

A hundred fire personnel members squashed the flames in about 15 minutes and started checking apartments for any residents that needed help, officials said.

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said some people were told to wait in their apartments to avoid dangerous smoky conditions. A video obtained by News4 shows thick, dark smoke pouring into a third-floor hallway.

A Metrobus came to give residents a place to warm up, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The building’s entire third floor was deemed unsafe due to fire damage and hazards — preventing those residents from collecting any personal items. Apartment managers are set to help them find temporary housing.

Other residents were allowed to go back inside after several hours.

