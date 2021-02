Three people died in a fire in Hagerstown Wednesday, according to a tweet published by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The Hagerstown Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Linganore Avenue, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

#BREAKING - The Office of the State Fire Marshal will be assisting the @HFDNews Fire Marshals Office with a reported triple fatal fire in the 300 block of Linganore Avenue in Hagerstown. HFD will be the point of contact for media affairs. pic.twitter.com/apIr8GVAvy — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 25, 2021

The Hagerstown Fire Department is being assisted by the Fire Marshal's Office.

The names of the victims and the cause of the fire are still unknown.