Fire ‘Quickly Consumed' Poolesville House

The fire Wednesday displaced a family, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

By Allison Hageman

A fire that started in a kitchen quickly burned through a house in Poolesville, Maryland, Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Authorities were called to the 16200 block of Edwards Ferry Road at about 12:15 p.m. for reports of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from several windows. A release from the fire department said the fire started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house.

“When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in fire,” the release said.

To contain the fire, the firefighters used water from fire trucks and shuttled water from a nearby pond. The home is a in a “non-hydranted” area, which means there was not a fire hydrant nearby. The flames then “quickly consumed” the house, according to the release.

Images from Chopper4 show the home is next to a farm and trees.

Fire officials said a 12-year-old in the house was found safe and uninjured. There were no reports of injures.

"Poolesville area house fire, everybody made it out, heavy fire upon arrival, no injuries reported, one family will be displaced," Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

