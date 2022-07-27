Fire ‘Quickly Consumed' Poolesville House

A fire that started in a kitchen quickly burned through a house in Poolesville, Maryland, Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Authorities were called to the 16200 block of Edwards Ferry Road at about 12:15 p.m. for reports of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from several windows. A release from the fire department said the fire started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house.

“When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in fire,” the release said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To contain the fire, the firefighters used water from fire trucks and shuttled water from a nearby pond. The home is a in a “non-hydranted” area, which means there was not a fire hydrant nearby. The flames then “quickly consumed” the house, according to the release.

Images from Chopper4 show the home is next to a farm and trees.

Fire officials said a 12-year-old in the house was found safe and uninjured. There were no reports of injures.

"Poolesville area house fire, everybody made it out, heavy fire upon arrival, no injuries reported, one family will be displaced," Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.