Fire Officials: 1 Hurt in Gas Explosion That Destroyed House

By The Associated Press

One person was injured when a gas explosion destroyed a house on Sunday night, fire officials in Harford County, Maryland, said.

Joppa-Magnolia Fire Company Assistant Chief John Terrell said the explosion destroyed one house and damaged two other homes, WBAL-TV reported.

Someone was taken to the trauma center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with burn injuries, but everyone else was accounted for, Terrell said.

Investigators are looking into what led to the explosion. Officials are advising homeowners to leave debris in their yards for the investigation.

Harford County is located northwest of Baltimore.

