Fire Nearly Decimates Maryland Townhome

A fire broke out at a townhouse in Frederick County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, incinerating the home and filling the air with smoke.

Firefighters from Frederick and Montgomery counties responded to the blaze in the 9600 block of Ethan Ridge Drive in Urbana about 2:15 p.m., Frederick County Fire and Rescue said.

Massive orange flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the home and clouds of dark smoke billowed out into the sky.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the townhome's roof was mostly gone. Blackened soot and ash covered what remained of the home's frame, which appeared all but destroyed.

The two townhouses on either side of the home sustained moderate damage, the fire department said.

There were no reports of injuries.

It's unclear where the fire started, and the fire department is investigating the cause.

