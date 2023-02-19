Fire Marshal Says ‘One Sprinkler Head' Could Have Prevented Deadly Silver Spring Fire

Hundreds of people are still without a home after a fire ripped through a high-rise in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Maryland State Fire Marshal voiced his frustration, saying the tragedy could have been prevented.

One woman was killed and 20 others, including three firefighters, were hospitalized after the blaze broke out in the seventh floor of Arrive Silver Spring.

“You know, one sprinkler head would’ve put that fire out, and we would not have had anybody killed, and we would not have anybody injured,” Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.

The building was built before sprinklers were required. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said there were sprinklers in the stairwells, but not in units or hallways.

All high-rises in Montgomery County are now required to have sprinkler systems installed. The problem, Geraci explained, is that building owners are not under any pressure to get it done soon.

“The code allows them up until 2033 to get their buildings sprinklered,” he said.

Geraci said this is a painful lesson, and he hopes more is done to get sprinklers in all high-rises as soon as possible.

Help and donations poured in for those residents impacted by the fire, and an event was held Sunday at a nearby recreation center to help get them on their feet.

The Red Cross provided food, water and bags with toiletries and supplies. Those who needed financial assistance were also able to get support.

Gianna Gronowski and her partner Em Espey were among those who went to the center for help.

“We couldn’t see out in the hallway, but we heard screaming. We tried to get the door open to see if we could make it to the stairs, but black smoke was billowing into our apartment, so we just shut the door,” Gronowski said.

The couple was eventually rescued by firefighters, but now they’re unsure of the damage that was done to their home.

“It’s been a lot of unknowns. We’ve been couch-surfing amongst friends, looking for a place to try and set some roots down just for temporary,” Gronowski said.

They said they’re thankful they’re OK, and appreciate the community’s help.

“I know that there’s so many people that are hurting really bad right now and hitting rock bottom, so I know these resources – they mean a lot to us – but they mean a lot more to so many people,” Espey said.

Many of the residents are still unsure of when they can return to assess the damage done to their units. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News4 is still working to learn how many people remain hospitalized due to the blaze.