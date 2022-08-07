Fire Leaves Teen in Critical Condition in Southeast DC

A teenager is fighting for his life after being rescued from a burning home Sunday in Southeast D.C.

Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue SE after a fire broke out in a three-story duplex.

Brief video showing fire condition from front door of working fire on the 700 Block of Mississippi Ave SE… pic.twitter.com/tfjmAoMy7S — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 7, 2022

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but they say a teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“While they were fighting fire, the companies… found a juvenile on the third floor in a bedroom and were able to remove him quickly. As soon as he came out they right away went into life-saving initiatives and responded quickly to a hospital,” Battalion Fire Chief James Gordon said.

The teen and two adults were displaced in the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.