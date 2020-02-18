Local
Fire Kills Elderly Woman in NE DC Home Without Smoke Detectors

Firefighters learned of the fire from a unit that was out in the neighborhood to get fuel

By Sophia Barnes

A fire that killed an elderly woman in Northeast D.C. was only reported by firefighters who happened to spot smoke in the neighborhood, D.C. Fire and EMS says.

There were no smoke detectors to warn the woman of the blaze, firefighters say.

A fire fighting unit was out to get fuel overnight and noticed smoke pouring from a home on the 4800 block of 10th Street Northeast, D.C. Fire and EMS says. After finding the source of the smoke, the unit radioed for help.

More firefighters responded and rescued the woman from the two-story duplex. She was critically injured and later died, firefighters say.

"The thoughts and prayers of our members are with her family and friends," D.C. Fire and EMS said.

There were no smoke alarms in the home and no one called 911 before firefighters spotted smoke, D.C. Fire and EMS says.

Anyone in D.C. can get a smoke alarm by calling 311.

