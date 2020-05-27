Fire Breaks Out at Metro Headquarters in DC: Firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Metro headquarters building in Northwest Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS says.

Crews responded to the two-alarm blaze the building housing WMATA offices at 600 block of 5th Street NW before 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters said.

DC Fire and EMS said "a considerable volume of fire" was showing from the top floor of the building housing Metro's headquarters. Smoke was seen pouring out of windows.

Two alarms were sounded because the building is so large, firefighters say.

There was a considerable volume of fire when #DCsBravest arrived at Metro Headquarters. Despite these conditions in an 8 story square block building, fire was extinguished in a relatively short time. pic.twitter.com/Fda5ltocBG — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020

No one has been reported injured and the fire has since been put out, firefighters say. D.C. Fire continues to search the building and ventilate smoke.

Streets may be closed in the area, including 5th Street NW and 4th Street NW between H and E streets and 6th Street between G and E streets.

First responders were spotted throughout the downtown area, including in front of Capital One Arena.

The building housing WMATA headquarters takes up a whole city block. A fire station is across the road on F Street NW.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.