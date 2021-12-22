Fire Engulfs McLean Home Owned by Former Virginia Gov., 2 Injured: Officials

A fire overran a large home in McLean, Virginia, early Wednesday, drawing firefighters from nearby counties and leaving two people injured, officials said.

The home is owned by former Sen. and Virginia Gov. Charles Robb and his wife Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, according to property records. Officials didn’t immediately say who was in the house when the fire broke out.

Flames were burning throughout the first floor of the home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road when firefighters arrived, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire spread to the second floor and flames were seen erupting from the roof, photos show. Smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., witnesses said.

Update - two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Fire is under control. Crews hitting hot spots. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4RGQGHyUVq — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

Firefighters from Fairfax, Arlington and Montgomery counties worked together to bring the blaze under control overnight, and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

Video showed the home smoldering and collapsed.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

Robb was the governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and a U.S. Senator between 1989 and 2001.

