Virginia

Fire Destroys Buildings in Tappahannock Historic District

By Associated Press

Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department

A fire that spread quickly through the downtown area of a Virginia town damaged or destroyed part of a historic district, impacted businesses and displaced at least one family, officials said.

The fire swept through downtown buildings in Tappahannock on Friday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion in the fire that began before noon in the back of a furniture store on Prince Street, a block south of the Downing Bridge that spans the Rappahannock River.

Officials also said other nearby buildings in the town’s historic area, including several vacant homes, were damaged or destroyed, affecting an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and café, as well as apartments above the businesses.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief Paul Richardson estimated damage at close to $2 million, although more time will be needed to fully assess the situation. It's not known how the fire started.

To fight the fire, firefighters at one point had to draw water from the nearby Rappahannock River when the town’s water supply wasn’t enough, Richardson said.

Firefighters came from a dozen or more other jurisdictions to assist over the weekend, he said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown

DC Has Highest Monkeypox Cases Per Capita: The News4 Rundown

Potomac River

Searchers Find 10-Year-Old Swimmer's Body: Sheriff's Office

Tappahannock is approximately 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Richmond.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiafireTappahannock
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us